Man arrested after agents find 105 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in spare tire

(WHDH) — A man trying to smuggle drugs into the United States was arrested after U.S. Border Patrol agents found 105 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside a duffel bag and a spare tire, officials said.

Agents in Dome Valley, Arizona, seized more than $240,000 worth of methamphetamine from a Yuma resident on Thursday night after a canine was alerted to an odor that it’s trained to detect during a traffic stop, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Some of the methamphetamine was found stuffed inside the wall of the spare tire.

The 37-year-old driver was arrested and charged with transportation of a controlled substance.

The vehicle and drugs were seized.