PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Peabody man is set to face charges, according to police, in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a Kay Jewelers store in Peabody on Monday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Northshore Mall involving a man wearing all-black clothing, a white mask and a backpack with a note inside, police said.

“Put everything in the bag,” the note said, according to police. “I give you two minutes before I shoot. Don’t make a sound.”

In a statement, police said an employee later told them the man at one point “made a motion to his waist that he had a gun.”

Police said a sergeant saw the man still wearing the white mask and walking close to an access road near the mall after the incident. The man tried to flee the scene, but was taken into custody, according to police.

Police said officials found a black BB gun as well as several stolen necklaces and watches during the arrest.

The man is now expected to face charges including armed masked robbery at an arraignment on Tuesday.

Peabody police said several stores in the mall went into a brief lockdown due to the incident, though they had reopened as of 3 p.m.

No one was hurt in this incident.

