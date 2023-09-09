WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing an armed assault to murder charge after allegedly attacking his neighbor with a box cutter in Worcester on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Townsend Street around 1:35 p.m. found a man covered in blood and another man holding a box cutter, according to Worcester police. Steven Davitt, 39, of Worcester, was arrested.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

An investigation determined they were neighbors who had several disputes in the past. Davitt is also accused of hitting another person who tried to break up the fight with a piece of concrete.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including armed assault to murder, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

