BOSTON (WHDH) - A 63-year-old Boston man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a store in Dorchester early Sunday morning, police said.

Boston police in a statement said officers were on patrol near 2:15 a.m. when they heard an alarm coming from 338 Washington Street. When officers stopped and investigated, they saw the store’s steel grates rise and a masked man wielding a crowbar stepped outside, police said.

Boston police said the man was also holding a fabric bag. The man fled the scene, according to police, but was ultimately arrested.

Police said officers found the man was carrying large amounts of tobacco products including cartons of cigarettes and rolling papers.

Police identified the man as Jose Torres and said he was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, possession of a burglarious instrument, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200 dollars.

Court records showed Torres was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty.

A judge set Torres’ bail at $500 cash. Torres is due back in court on Aug. 15.

