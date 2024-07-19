HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home in Hudson, New Hampshire while residents hid in a bathroom, police said.

Hudson police in a statement said the incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Towhee Drive.

Officers responded and found multiple doors to the home had been physically breached. As officers entered the home, police said they found a “confrontational male” in an upstairs bedroom.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Lwaboshi Simwerayi and said he refused police commands as officers tried to arrest him.

Hudson police said officers used a stun-gun to take Simwerayi into custody and said he was later brought to an area hospital “for injuries sustained in the commission of the home invasion.” Police described his injuries as minor.

The residents of the home barricaded themselves in a bathroom while Simwerayi allegedly broke into their house, according to police. Police said the residents did not know Simwerayi and were not injured in this incident.

While an investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning, police said investigators believe Simwerayi acted alone, saying there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Simwerayi was charged with burglary in a dwelling at night, two counts of resisting arrest, simple assault on a peace officer, loitering/prowling, and disorderly conduct.

Simwerayi was held pending an arraignment scheduled for Friday in Nashua District Court.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to contact authorities at (603)-816-2260.

Police also asked anyone in the area of Towhee Drive to report any relevant surveillance video or found property at (603) 816-2260 or (603) 886-6011.

