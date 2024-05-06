MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police said he fired multiple gunshots toward a homeless encampment in Manchester, New Hampshire over the weekend.

Manchester police in a statement said officers first responded to the area of 405 Coolidge Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter activation near 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said officers spoke to a resident in the area and learned he had fired shots over an embankment toward the homeless encampment.

No one was hurt, according to police, but a witness in the area heard shots.

Manchester police identified the person who allegedly fired the shots as 47-year-old Adam Rousseau.

Rousseau was arrested, according to police, and charged with six counts of reckless conduct. Rousseau was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court next month.

