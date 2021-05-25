VERO BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — A man is facing a battery charge after he allegedly hit his daughter in the face with a slice of pizza in Vero Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Tyler Worden, 41, of Vero Beach, went to his daughter’s house to drop off pizza but when he arrived, she told him she wasn’t feeling good and asked him to leave, according to an Indian River Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

Worden allegedly refused to leave and began arguing with his daughter.

He then stepped outside of the threshold to the front door and as his daughter began to close the door, he turned around and threw a slice of pizza at her, striking her in the face, the sheriff’s office said.

A responding officer spoke with Worden who allegedly said he became upset when his daughter asked him to leave because he wanted to stay and eat pizza with her.

Worden continued that he thought the door was closed when he threw the pizza, the sheriff’s office said.

The officer reported seeing the door free from “any pizza sauce or toppings” and that the ground just inside and outside the door was “covered in pizza toppings,” the affidavit read.

The officer added that based on the door opening outward, where Worden was standing when he threw the pizza, and the location of the toppings, “there is no way that Tyler could not have seen that the door was open when he threw the pizza,” the affidavit continued.

The officer also reportedly detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.

Worden was taken into custody and transported to the Indian River County Jail.

