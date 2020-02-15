Man arrested after allegedly kicking MBTA bus door in at Haymarket Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man is facing charges on outstanding warrants after he allegedly kicked an MBTA bus door in on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism at Haymarket Station on Feb. 12 were told a man kicked the doors to a bus, causing them to shatter, while he was in the busway at the station, police said.

Police searched the area and did not find the man. A short time later, officers were notified that the man, later identified as Christopher Donlon, 39, was allegedly on an MBTA bus in Chelsea and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for assault and battery on a person over 60.

