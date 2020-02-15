Man arrested after allegedly kicking service dog at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday after police say he kicked someone’s service dog.

Officers patrolling South Station around 4:40 p.m. were approached by someone who said a man had just kicked her service dog in the head and said “Get that (expletive) dog out of my way,” according to transit police.

William Bagen, 43, was later found sitting on a bench on the outbound platform and arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals after the victim identified him as the person who kicked the animal.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)