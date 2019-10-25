Man arrested after allegedly raping dancer at strip club

(WHDH) — A 28-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after authorities say he raped a dancer at a strip club on Wednesday.

The Abilene Reporter-News reports that Zachary Lee Johnson, of Richardson, Texas, was booked into the Taylor County Jail and later released on $30,000 bond after he allegedly raped a dancer at the Cloud 9 cabaret lounge in Abilene.

Johnson reportedly requested a private dance from the victim shortly before 2 a.m., pushed her against a wall, and forced her to have sexual intercourse several times, according to a police report obtained by the newspaper.

Police say the victim was eventually able to fight off Johnson and escape to safety.

Johnson was later tracked to a nearby store and taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

