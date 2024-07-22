NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in the neck in Nashua, New Hampshire Sunday, police said.

Nashua police said they first responded near the corner of Pleasant Street and Elm Street near 3:40 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured person with a stab wound.

Officers responded and found the 65-year-old victim with a severe injury on his neck and substantial blood loss, according to police.

Police said the man described the person who attacked him and was soon taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. The man was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

While the injured man recovered, police said officers used video surveillance and witness statements to identify 31-year-old Jason Del Vicario as a suspect.

Officers found Del Vicario at a local shelter and arrested him.

Police said Del Vicario had no fixed address. When investigators searched his belongings, police said, they found a box-cutter knife.

Nashua police said Del Vicario is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

An investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Monday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)