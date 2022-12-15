MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended up in the town of Derry after a suspect pushed out its driver and crashed it miles away before being arrested.

Shawn Cadieux, 38, is facing a Class-A Felony charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking after the Manchester Police Department said he allegedly stole the truck near the Henry Wilson Elementary School on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13.

In a press release, the department said officers responded after they were first flagged down by an Amazon delivery driver. Police soon learned from the driver that while heading by the intersection of Wilson and Auburn streets, the victim encountered a man “acting erratically,” who then jumped into the passenger side of the truck.

Moving for a short time, the driver said he pulled into a parking lot on Lincoln Street where the suspect, later identified as Cadieux, pushed him out and then drove away.

Cadieux apparently made his way to Derry before crashing the truck and then allegedly stole another vehicle before being arrested in Hollis.

Authorities said Cadieux may be facing charges in other jurisdictions as the felony he was charged with so far only stems from the incident in Manchester.

