Man arrested after allegedly telling Wareham town official he wanted to kill police officer

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 70-year-old Douglas man accused of threatening to kill police was arrested in Wareham Monday, officials said.

Richard LePage was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of Main and Cedar streets about 11:30 a.m. and given an additional charge after police say he told a town official that he wanted to kill a police officer and that he had the means to do it, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

LePage was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Wareham District Court.

