BOSTON (WHDH) - A man on a flight out of Logan International Airport in Boston was arrested after he allegedly tried to storm the cockpit on Wednesday night.

The JetBlue plane was heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico when Khalil El Dahr became agitated after being told that he could not make a phone call about an hour before the flight was scheduled to land, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by 7NEWS.

El Dahr then allegedly got out of his seat and rushed toward the flight deck yelling to be shot.

He then grabbed a flight attendant by their collar and tie which “resulted in the tie tightening and ultimately prevented the JetBlue FA from breathing,” the affidavit read.

That flight attendant was reportedly able to grab ahold of the suspect and keep him from getting into the flight deck.

It allegedly took about six or seven flight crew members to restrain El Dahr with seat belt extenders and the flight attendant’s tie.

He remained at the back of the flight until the plane landed in Puerto Rico.

The FBI took custody of El Dahr in San Juan for interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

No serious injuries were reported.

