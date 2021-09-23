BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was on a flight out of Logan International Airport is under arrest after he allegedly tried to storm the cockpit, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to an affidavit obtained by 7NEWS, the JetBlue plane was heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico Wednesday night when Khalil El Dahr became agitated about an hour before the flight was scheduled to land.

Investigators say El Dahr became distressed after being told he could not make a phone call mid-flight. El Dahr then allegedly got out of his seat and rushed toward the flight deck yelling to be shot.

He then grabbed a flight attendant by their collar and tie which “resulted in the tie tightening and ultimately prevented the JetBlue FA from breathing,” according to the affidavit.

That flight attendant was able to grab ahold of the suspect and keep him from getting into the flight deck.

It took about six or seven flight crew members to restrain the man with seat belt extenders and the flight attendant’s tie and he remained at the back of the flight until it landed in Puerto Rico.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)