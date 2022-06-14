CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man in connection with an assault at an MBTA station Monday.

Authorities say Alexandr Ivanenko, 53, grabbed the 67-year-old victim by her neck outside the Alewife Station on the Red Line and threw her to the ground without provocation before walking away around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to transit police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ivanenko was arrested in Quincy. His home address is listed as a homeless shelter. He was transported to Transit Police Headquarters for booking, facing charges of Aggravated Assault for the attack.

Soumya Bengeri said ahead of his arrest that she rides the T daily and usually doesn’t feel scared. “But I never expected that,” she said. “That’s kind of scary.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)