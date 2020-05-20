Man arrested after attempting to steal Brookline officer’s car

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after he attempted to drive off with a Brookline officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer was working a detail near Elm Street and Davis Avenue when the man entered her car around 11:30 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

She pursued him through Emerson Park and towards the police station where a brief struggle ensued.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

The man, whose name was not released, is facing attempted larceny, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)