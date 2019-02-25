Man arrested after being caught with loaded gun at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested after Transportation Security Administration officers caught him trying to bring a loaded semi-automatic handgun onto an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday, officials said.

The Salem resident, whose name was not released, was stopped with a 9mm handgun in one of his carry-on bags, according to the TSA. It was said to be loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the airport and arrested the man on weapons charges after a TSA officer spotted the gun in a checkpoint x-ray machine, officials said.

Air travel was not impacted by the arrest.

The incident marked the first gun to be seized from a passenger at the airport in 2019. In 2018, 21 guns were seized from carry-on bags.

Carrying a gun onto an airplane is punishable by a civil penalty of up to $13,000.

