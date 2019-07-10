Man arrested after Boston traffic stop uncovers array of marijuana products

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brookline man is facing drug charges after police say a traffic stop in Boston on Monday resulted in the seizure of a large amount of marijuana and THC products.

Troopers patrolling Storrow Drive arrested Aaron Ogungbadero, 39, after determining that he was driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to state police.

A subsequent search of his car allegedly uncovered a large amount of marijuana as well as edible THC products and THC oil products.

Ogungbadero was arraigned Tuesday in Charlestown District Court on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

