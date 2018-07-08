Man arrested after brief standoff with police in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Sunday after a brief standoff with police officers at his home in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police responded to the home at 205 Pinebrook Place to arrest Travis Demers, 20 of Manchester, who had a warrant out for his arrest for conspiracy to commit robbery.

According to police, Demers refused to come out of the house, barricading himself inside.

Officers on scene determined that Demers had weapons inside and deployed a Bearcat as negotiators talked to the suspect. He was eventually arrested without incident.

Demers was charged with resisting arrest and will appear in court on that and the original charges on Monday.

