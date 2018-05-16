Man arrested after Brockton parking lot fight

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fight in a Brockton parking lot late Tuesday night left one man seriously injured and another man behind bars, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Pleasant St. around 10 p.m. found a 54-year-old man seriously injured, police said. He was taken to Brockton Hospital for treatment.

Jean Dazile, 28, of Brockton, was taken into custody in connection with the fight. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The initial report to police stated that the fight may have involved weapons, police added.

