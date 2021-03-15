MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a reckless conduct charge after police say his gun discharged a bullet that went through the wall of a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment near where a juvenile was sleeping Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot at 645 Rimmon St. around 9:30 a.m. learned from the caller that they heard a loud bang around 7:45 a.m. before discovering a hole in the living room wall, not far from where a juvenile had been sleeping on the couch, according to Manchester police.

A spent bullet was also reportedly located.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the bullet had come from the neighboring apartment, police said.

Officers made contact with the tenant, identified as 24-year-old Ari Williams, and learned that he was going to clean his gun when it discharged, police added.

He allegedly put the gun back in the box and did not call police or check to see if the bullet had struck anyone.

Williams was charged with reckless conduct and released on personal recognizance bail.

