ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — A Florida man who called 911 to brag about fleeing a traffic stop got arrested after the dispatcher tracked his call.

St. Johns County deputies pulled Nicholas Jones over for a broken taillight but before they reached the vehicle, Jones allegedly sped off.

About an hour later, he dialed 911 to talk to the dispatcher about what had happened.

“I like ran from a cop 30 minutes to an hour ago. Like, what do we pay you guys for? Like, I’ve driven past four cops,” Jones could be heard in the recorded 911 call.

“What do you mean you ran from a cop?” the dispatcher asked.

“I mean he turned his lights on me and got behind me and as he was walking up to my car, I did a donut around him and left,” he replied.

The dispatcher tracked Jones’ cell phone and his name came up along with an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.

Deputies later found Jones shopping at Ross and arrested him.

He faces multiple charges, including fleeing, possession of drugs and probation violation for a previous car theft.

