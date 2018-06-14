(WHDH) — A Florida man called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to have his methamphetamine tested after believing he got sold the wrong drug, the sheriff’s office said.

Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, of Hawthorne, Florida, told detectives over the phone Tuesday that he had purchased meth about a week earlier and had a “violent reaction” after smoking it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelly allegedly suspected that he got sold the wrong narcotic. He told detectives in the drug unit that he wanted the substance tested because he felt the person who sold him the meth should be charged if it was the wrong narcotic, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives told Kelly to come by the office so they could test the drugs. He allegedly drove down and handed them a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil.

The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of meth. He was held on $5,000 bond.

