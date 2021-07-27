BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — One of two men arrested following a car chase in New Hampshire pleaded not guilty Tuesday to reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and other charges, and has been ordered held without bail.

The pursuit began in Kingston on Sunday and continued north on Route 125 into Epping, police said. The vehicle was traveling at an extreme rate of speed and heading toward oncoming vehicles, police said. The car was later found abandoned in Lee.

Police on Sunday arrested one of the men, who was from Maine, on a charge of resisting arrest. He faces arraignment in September.

The second man, from Kingston, New Hampshire, was not found until Monday morning, when he emerged from the woods, police said. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

