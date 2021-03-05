WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after an 8-year-old boy reported missing Thursday night was found safe in Connecticut.

Carlos Mateo, who knew the child’s mother but is not related to him, was taken into custody in Meriden, Conn., according to Worcester police.

Authorities had asked for the public’s help in finding the boy around 10 p.m. before reporting him found safe about 11 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

