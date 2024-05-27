CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old driver is facing charges including operating under the influence after he was involved in a crash that damaged several houses, knocked out electricity, and caused a gas leak in Clinton Sunday morning, police announced.

Clinton police in a post on Facebook said the crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Fuller Street.

The crash seriously damaged three houses, according to police. In addition to the power outage and the gas leak the crash also damaged a telephone pole and a parked vehicle.

Police said crews closed the road and evacuated residents around the crash site while utility crews responded.

While emergency crews responded, the driver was “assaultive and uncooperative with officers,” police said. Now in custody, the driver is expected to face charges of speeding, unlicensed operation, destruction of property, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer, in addition to the operating under the influence charge.

Police said no other drivers were involved in this crash.

With their investigation ongoing as of Sunday afternoon, police said the 22-year-old driver may face additional charges.

