DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police responded to an apparent crime spree at a gas station on Saturday that resulted in three separate incidents and one person in custody.

John Laurent, 35, of West Roxbury, was arrested at his residence Sunday after police say he went on a day-long crime spree at a Sam’s gas station, attacking employees and stealing a car.

Just after 9 a.m. on Saturday police were called to the gas station, on Washington Street, following reports of a man assaulting a store employee. The individual was no longer present when police arrived.

Officers returned later that evening, just after 5:30, for another assault reportedly by the same man against a different employee, but once again police did not catch him.

Then, around 10:45 that night, police responded to a report of a stolen car, with the thief believed to be the same man from the prior two assaults.

Police identified the suspect and arrested him at his home Sunday.

Laurent is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on two counts of assault and battery, trespassing, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

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