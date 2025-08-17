BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was placed under arrest after a crowd of more than 100 riders on bicycles, dirt bikes, an motorized scooters rode on highways in the Boston area on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responded to reports of the group around 2 p.m. as they rode into the O’Neil Tunnel on I-93 southbound, according to state police. At that time, the group used Exit 17 to leave the highway at Government Center, but the group returned to the Interstate a short time later.

State Police encountered the group in the area of D Street and Summer Street, where they say one of the dirt bikes collided with a cruiser. After the dirt bike operator fled on foot, they identified the bike as having been stolen.

During the operation, troopers arrested 22-year-old Adam Harrison, of Winthrop, on a different dirt bike at the scene of the crash. He is expected to appear in South Boston District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)