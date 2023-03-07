BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is under arrest after state police said he fled the scene during a motor vehicle stop in Dorchester on Tuesday evening

Police said the 30-year-old suspect fled on foot on Gallivan Boulevard in the area of Neponset Circle.

Boston police and state police K-9 units worked together in a search for the man before officers ultimately located him under the porch of a residence in Dorchester’s Port Norfolk area, according to the state police.

Police said the man was taken to Carney Hospital “for injuries he sustained while fleeing.”

He has been charged with multiple charges including possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute.

