Man arrested after gaining access to Hull HS with 6-inch steak knife, allegedly assaulting police

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly spitting on police officers inside Hull High School while armed with a 6-inch steak knife, officials said.

Officers responding Hull High School around 9 a.m. after receiving word from school staff that there was an unknown man inside the school, according to a joint statement issued by Hull Police Chief John Dunn and Interim Superintendent Judith Kuehn.

When they made contact with the man, later identified as Alvaro, Ruiz, of Hull, he allegedly became belligerent and spat on the officers. Following his arrest, police said they found a 6-inch steak knife in his pocket.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace.

A review of surveillance video from the high school showed that Ruiz had been banging on a side door when a student opened the door and let him inside, believing he was a staff member.

Ruiz did not go inside any classrooms and remained in one hallway throughout the incident, which lasted only a matter of minutes.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hingham District Court.

