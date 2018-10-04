Man arrested after getting caught on camera kicking in window at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested after officials say surveillance cameras captured him kicking and shattering a window at the Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the station for a report of a man who was damaging property around 1:30 a.m. were met by an MBTA employee who pointed out the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Sullivan, according to transit police.

The employee told officers that Sullivan had just kicked in a window at the station for no apparent reason, prompting a review of a public safety camera system.

Video confirmed Sullivan was indeed at fault for the crime, officials said. He was taken into custody and booked.

