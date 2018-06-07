Man arrested after kittens found along I-495 in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Police have arrested a man who they say left a crate full of kittens on the side of Interstate 495 in Wrentham last week.

Police say Alex T. Rodriguez, 32 of North Easton, was charged in connection with the incident. He is being charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

A Good Samaritan found the five kittens and brought them to the police station, officials said.

The carrier was “steaming hot” when it was found and the kittens were “facing certain death,” according to police.

The kittens are now safe and being cared for by King Phillip Animal Rescue in Plainville. They are believed to be no more than four weeks old.

Each kitten was treated for fleas and fed special formula, according to the shelter.

Anyone interested in adopting a kitten can send an email to kpanimalrescue@gmail.com.

