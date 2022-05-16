BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - After a police pursuit that stretched from Weston to Bedford, a 57-year-old man has been taken to Lahey Hospital for an evaluation.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the West Warwick, R.I. Police Department asked other agencies to be on the lookout for the man, who had reportedly made threats to harm a man in New Hampshire and possibly himself.

Monday morning, a Trooper observed the man’s 2019 Chevrolet Colorado on I-95 North in Weston and attempted to stop it south of the Route 30 exit. The driver refused to stop and fled north on I-95, kicking of a police pursit.

A short time later, the fleeing pickup truck hit a tire deflation device placed on the road by a Trooper ahead of the pursuit. The spike strip damaged the man’s tire, and he continued driving as smoke spewed from the wheel. He then exited I-95 toward Lexington. He continued driving on the rim of his damaged wheel as he entered Bedford.

At about 9:15 Monday morning, the man pulled into the parking lot of a Bedford VA hospital and stopped. Troopers placed him into custody and called for Bedford Fire and EMS to respond. He was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for an evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)