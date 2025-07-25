BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been placed under arrest after a Northeastern University student says she was groped while she was jogging on Columbus Avenue on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The woman said she was running when she was groped by a man she didn’t know, according to Northeastern University police. Working together with Boston police, investigators reviewed video surveillance to identify their suspect.

Soon after, a man was placed under arrest in connection with the incident. His name has not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

