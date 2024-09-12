One man was arrested and three police officers were injured Thursday in connection with an incident that led to an officer-involved shooting in Mansfield, police said.

North Attleboro police in a statement said the shooting happened at the Red Roof Inn off Forbes Boulevard in Mansfield after North Attleboro officers initially responded to serve arrest warrants on “an individual who posed a danger to the community” near 3 p.m.

Police said officers located the suspect and tried to arrest him. Instead of surrendering, though, police said the suspect fled in his car, dragging one officer as he did so.

Police said a second North Attleboro officer fired at the suspect’s car, hitting the man in the arm.

Though the man left the Red Roof Inn, police said officers soon arrested him back in North Attleboro without further incident.

Police identified the man they arrested as Kevin Burke, of North Attleboro. Police said Burke’s injury was superficial. Though he was initially taken to a hospital, he had been released into police custody as of Thursday night.

Police said the three injured North Attleboro officers were all taken to a hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Speaking earlier in the day Thursday, Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon said Mansfield police were not present when the North Attleboro officer opened fire.

Sellon said his officers responded near 3:45 p.m. and joined in the search for Burke.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty said state police also responded and used a helicopter and K9 units in the search effort.

Sellon said authorities found Burke near 5 p.m.

In Mansfield, SKY7-HD was over the Red Roof Inn near 4:30 p.m. and spotted law enforcement personnel gathered in a parking lot behind the hotel. A yellow evidence marker was visible near a police cruiser. There was also a pile of shattered glass at the scene.

7NEWS reached out to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office for additional information but did not hear back as of around 10 p.m.

Officials did not announce specific charges against Burke. It was not immediately clear when he will be arraigned.

