MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after striking a pedestrian who was rendering aid to crash victims from a separate incident in New Hampshire early Friday.

State troopers and medics responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South in Merrimack, near mile marker 13, at 5:46 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, authorities determined that a 59-year-old male from Manchester, NH, was struck after getting out of his car and walking towards an earlier crash scene in an effort to help the victim(s).

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Following an investigation, police concluded that Jose Enrique Cruz Vasquez, 30, also of Manchester, was the driver of the car that struck the pedestrian.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Vasquez was taken into custody at the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks without incident. He was charged with Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon and Conduct after an Accident.

He will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday, April 11, 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)