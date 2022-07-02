BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Boston Common Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Tremont Street at 3 p.m. found one person with non-life-threatening injuries who was taken to the hospital, police said.

Police said they arrested a man in connection with the stabbing. Witness Don Saarela said the attack was disturbing.

“I didn’t think it was serious until I saw all the blood,” Saarela said. “I don’t know what it was about but it ended up in someone getting stabbed.”

