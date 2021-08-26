BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police on Thursday arrested a man after he allegedly pulled up to another vehicle and pointed a firearm at the motorist in Roxbury.

Alfredo Erazo, 25, of Dorchester, was arrested on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of Warren and Waverly streets around 2:55 a.m. found the suspect’s vehicle blocking a driveway on Waverly Street. The responding officers then activated their lights and sirens and conducted a traffic stop, observing Erazo leaning down as though he were reaching under his seat.

An exit order was issued and police safely removed Erazo from the vehicle and recovered a loaded Springfield Armory XP5, .45 caliber firearm with one round in the chamber and six rounds in the magazine from under the driver’s seat.

Erazo is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

