Man arrested after police chase leads to multi-car crash in Concord

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was arrested after police said a chase ended in a multi-car crash on Route 2 in Concord.

Police said everything began when they got a 911 call reporting 32-year-old Ethan Johnson was driving suspiciously. When a trooper tried to pull him over, police said Johnson took off.

The chase ended when police said Johnson started driving the wrong way on Route 2. He ended up hitting two other cars before coming to a stop. The impact was so strong one car landed on top of another.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

