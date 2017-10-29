Man arrested after police seize $25K in drugs from apartment

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a man faces charges after officers seized $25,000 worth of drugs from an apartment.

Pawtucket police say they found 335 grams of cocaine, more than 5 grams of potent painkiller fentanyl and distribution materials, among other things, last week.

Forty-year-old David Reis, of Pawtucket, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and other offenses. Court records show he was arraigned Friday and is due back in court next month. A message was left Sunday with his attorney.

