DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after a police standoff at a home in Dover, authorities said.

A SWAT team responded to Claybrook Road, where a man with a knife barricaded himself inside a home, according to the Dover Police Department.

The man was taken into police custody at around 3 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)