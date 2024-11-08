HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday for stabbing a female teenager at the Hyannis location of Dollar Tree.

According to authorities, Rescigno “approached the juvenile female from behind in the foyer of the store and without warning stabbed her in the lower backside as she stood next to her mother.”

Police said he is unknown to the victim and the attack “appears to be random and unprovoked”. Witnesses told police he stayed on scene staring at the victim and eventually dropped the knife when asked to do so by a bystander.

Police took Rescigno into custody upon arrival without incident.

Nikolas Rescigno, 31, of Hyannis, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury. He was also charged on an additional outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court following another incident involving a knife, this one at the Cape Cod Mall in May 2023.

Bail was set at $5,000. Rescigno is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday.

