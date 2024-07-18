BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he robbed a Whole Foods in Charlestown while wielding an axe.

Alan Badgett, 33, was charged with armed robbery.

Officers responded to the area of 27 Austin St. Wednesday morning following report of a threatening person.

“Boston Police Operations advised officers that an unknown male was waving an axe and bottle in the air,” authorities said in a statement. “Officers were advised that the suspect was holding an axe and telling security that he could take whatever he wanted. The suspect stole a juice bottle, and multiple water bottles before fleeing the area.”

Two officers on paid detail rushed to the scene and were able to de-escalate the suspect, who, upon conducting a pat frisk, officers discovered to be carrying an axe.

Badgett is expected to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)