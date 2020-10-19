Man arrested after search uncovers stun gun in baby carriage, drugs, pistol

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm and drug charges after police allegedly found nearly six pounds of marijuana and a pistol in his Fall River home along with a stun gun in a baby carriage, officials said.

After an investigation, police obtained a search warrant for a Kennedy Street home on Oct. 16, officials said. Officers allegedly found 5.7 pounds of marijuana and nearly $40,000 in cash in the house.

When officers searched the garage, they allegedly found a stun gun in a baby carriage and a .22 caliber revolver with .45 caliber ammunition in a shoebox.

Kevin Nunes, 20, whose address was listed as the Kennedy Street home, was charged with possession of a non-large capacity firearm in a home, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a stun gun and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

