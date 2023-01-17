BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police.
Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an ATM.
The man was identified by witnesses and did not have an explanation for his actions.
