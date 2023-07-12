GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after police say a victim was stabbed at a gym in Gardner, according to authorities.

The Gardner Police Department said the stabbing happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Planet Fitness on Victoria Lane. The victim, 43-year-old Daniel Harris, was seriously wounded as a result and was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

“Out of nowhere, I feel somebody grab me from behind, and I feel like what’s a punch to my back,” Harris said. “There was blood everywhere though that was what scared me more than anything. I’ve never seen myself bleed that much.”

Harris said he was pulled to the ground in the men’s locker room, and his attacker ran away. Gym employees grabbed gauze for Harris’s wound and recorded the suspect’s license plate number.

According to Gardner PD, 28-year-old Lennox Nunez of Revere was later stopped and arrested near Route 190 in Fitchburg with assistance from Massachusetts State Police.

Lennox was arraigned at Gardner District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. Officials described Lennox as being unhoused and that he previously had been using the gym’s facilities to shower.

No motive for the attack has been determined, police said.

“Right now, the facts don’t show that he did it, they’re in dispute,” Nunez’s defense attorney said.

A judge ruled that in the event Lennox were to make bail, he would be fitted with a GPS tracking device while also being ordered to stay away from all Planet Fitness locations.

In a written statement, a Planet Fitness spokesperson told 7NEWS “the safety and security of our members and staff is always our top priority. We take these types of incident extremely seriously, and the local Planet Fitness franchise owner is actively working with authorities in their investigation.”

Harris said he doesn’t know Nunez or have any idea why he would stab him. However, it won’t stop him from going to Planet Fitness.

“I’m not going to let anybody like that stop me from going to a place I love and work out,” he said.

