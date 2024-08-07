EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested outside Encore Casino in Everett after police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of poker chips.

Witnesses told authorities that the suspect had been sitting at a table game without playing, “getting up several times to use his mobile telephone.”

“The last time he returned to the table, the suspect informed those around him that another nearby patron won a large sum of money,” police said in a statement. “After distracting the other patrons and staff, the suspect reached over the table, secured 13 orange $1,000 chips from the dealer’s tray, immediately ran off the casino floor, and used an emergency exit to leave the property.”

After the suspect’s description was shared with area law enforcement, Massachusetts State Police and Everett police located a man fitting that description in a parking lot near the casino.

The man, identified as Gary Hunt, 35, was found in possession of several orange $1,000 chips. Security footage showed Hunt disposing of three chips, which were recovered.

Hunt was charged with larceny over $1,200 and larceny from a building.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)