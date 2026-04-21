CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police responded to a reported threat made against a school bus dropping off children at a daycare Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police said they responded to 90 Chestnut Street and found a man armed with two knives. As they approached him, officials said the man went back into his apartment.

“Our officers observed the gentleman, at that time he was armed with two knives,” Chelsea police chief Keith Houghton said. “They confronted on the doorway of 90 chestnut street where he made menacing gestures, threatening gestures and retreated into his apartment.”

A shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby homes as a precaution and the daycare was evacuated.

Metro SWAT and a police negotiator arrived on the scene as well as other resources to resolve the situation. The situation was resolved peacefully and the man left his apartment without incident.

“He really wanted to see an FBI badge,” Houghton said. “Thankfully the officers there in Chelsea they came quickly . And the minute he saw the FBI vest he surrendered to the officers .”

The man was taken into custody and taken to MGH in Boston for an evaluation. Police have not released his name at this time.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted and all roadways have been reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)