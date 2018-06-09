Man arrested after threatening to bomb Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arizona man was arrested Friday on charges that he threatened to bomb Harvard University and shoot people attending the university’s black commencement, federal officials say.

Nicholas Zuckerman, 24, was charged with two counts of threatening to injure. He is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court at a date to be determined.

According to officials, Zuckerman is accused of commenting on a post on the Harvard University Instagram account.

The post said, “If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it. I am thinking two automatics with extendo clips. Just so no (expletive) gets away.”

Officials say Zuckerman also replied to other posts with the hashtag #bombharvard” 11 times.

The posts were reported to Harvard University police, who referred the incident to federal authorities.

If convicted, Zuckerman could face as much as 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

